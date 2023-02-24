Lancaster County officers mourn loss of K9 Edik

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office announced the passing of one of its retired K9s.
LCSO K9 Unit announced the passing of K9 Edik on Friday, after he had a rapid decline in health. Edik was retired at the time of his passing.
The unit thanked the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and the Lancaster City Police Department's K9 Unit who surrounded Edik to say their final goodbyes.
"K9 Edik had an amazing career and will always be remembered. Please join us in keeping Corporal Cole his family and the Lancaster County Sheriffs Office in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time," the department wrote in a Facebook post. "Rest easy K9 Edik."