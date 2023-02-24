Lancaster County officers mourn loss of K9 Edik

The unit thanked the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and the Lancaster City Police Department's K9 Unit who surrounded Edik to say their final goodbyes.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office announced the passing of one of its retired K9s.

LCSO K9 Unit announced the passing of K9 Edik on Friday, after he had a rapid decline in health. Edik was retired at the time of his passing.

