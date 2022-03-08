Town in Lancaster County is finalist for dog park contest

Four communities will receive $25,000 to build a dog park through the contest. The winners will be decided by votes, and Ephrata wants your help.

EPHRATA, Pa. — A local borough in Lancaster County is hoping to win a contest that would help them build a new dog park, and you can help!

Voting is now open for PetSafe's "Bark For Your Park" contest. It's a nationwide contest with 30 finalists, including Ephrata.

As part of the contest, four communities will receive $25,000 and nine communities will receive $5,000.

A blueprint of what Ephrata plans to build is below.

Ephrata officials say they're planning to build the park regardless, but the prize money from the contest would go a long way to help.

"The 25,000 [dollars] will be used to purchase items like playground and training equipment, benches, signage, all kinds of things. All the amenities you would find in a community dog park," said Joy Ashley, the Executive Director of Mainspring of Ephrata.

Construction on the 40,000-square-foot park will begin in September.