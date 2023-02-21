Lancaster County farm helps students read and write with animal pen pals

Jude the cow and Edie the goat are just a few of the animals participating in the program.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One Lancaster County farm is helping students improve their reading and writing skills with farm animals!

Through Lancaster Farm Sanctuary's pen pal program, farm animals at the Mount Joy Township Farm have been communicating with elementary school students in 20 classrooms across Lancaster, Cumberland and Dauphin Counties.

So far, the animals have received around 50 notes as part of the program to help students with their reading and writing.

Officials with the Farm Sanctuary say they've heard great feedback from teachers about the program.

"We've heard from the teachers that the kids love writing with Edie [and] love learning about animals," said Jonina Turzi, the co-founder of the Lancaster Farm Sanctuary.

"We've seen they already have a lot of interest in animals and it's always been a fun way to practice writing and reading skills," she continued.