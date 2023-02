Nala passed away on Valentine's Day after spending all but six months of her 16 years at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park.

HALIFAX, Pa. — Lake Tobias Wildlife Park announced yesterday the death of their African lioness, Nala.

Nala had been battling an aggressive form of cancer that caused her health to decline rapidly. She succumbed to the disease on Feb. 14.

The park plans to bring in companion lions for her partner, Leo, this summer. Nala and Leo had recently moved into a large habitat.