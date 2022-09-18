Kangaroo rescued by game wardens in Adams County

Officials say a concerned citizen reported a tip to the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Operation Game Thief of a Facebook post advertising the sale of a kangaroo.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — State Game Wardens recently received a tip that led them to Littlestown, Adams County for someone illegally possessing a kangaroo.

State Game Wardens were able to identify the individual that was suspected of having the kangaroo and got evidence to apply for a search warrant.



Wardens say when they approached the individual about having a kangaroo the person lied and denied it. The search warrant was then executed on the home where a 6-month-old kangaroo was found wrapped up in a blanket and hidden in a bedroom closet.



Officials with the Game Commission said the kangaroo was seized and taken to a facility where it will be cared for.

In Pennsylvania, possessing, importing, and selling exotic wildlife species without the proper permits is illegal.

Officials say these laws are in place to protect the public as well as native wildlife species from the dangers and harm created by improper handling of these exotic species.

On its website, the Pennsylvania Game Commission says the Operation Game Thief program "serves to protect wild birds and wild mammals and encourages those who have information related to wildlife crimes to report details as soon as possible."





