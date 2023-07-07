Jockeys return to Penn National Race Course for camel and ostrich races

The races are a unique twist on animal racing as jockeys race ostriches and camels.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRANTVILLE, Pa. — The gates at Penn National Race Course welcomed in a new breed of animals this weekend.

Jockeys entered the venue on Friday to race ostriches and camels. These nontraditional animals put a spin on animal racing and provide some fun in the process.

"I've always sat in the crowd cheering on the ostrich and camels so this is going to be a new thing for me," said jockey Martina Rojas. "I've always wanted to be on them, so this is going to be something new and exciting."

This is the eighth year that the Penn National Race Course has provided this sort of platform. It's a unique experience for sure, one that people and jockeys can get a kick out of.

"You never know what to expect with the ostriches," said jockey Jerry Pack. "The camels are pretty straight down the track but the ostrich may stop and spin around and you just don't know what they are going to do."

These animals aren't any slouches either. Ostriches are the fastest-running birds on land and can reach speeds past 40 mph. As far as the camels go, they also hold their own with speeds around 40 mph for short distances as well.

Fans came out in droves to get a unique experience supporting rain or shine.

"We brought the kiddos out to have a good time," said Lebanon native Brandyn Keller. "It's not something you see every day for sure."