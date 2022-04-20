Introducing Tabby Trappers ahead of Give Local York

Miles Buttrill, president of the organization, joined FOX43 on April 20 to discuss the organization.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Give Local York returns on May 6, and FOX43 is continuing to speak with some of the local nonprofits involved in the event.

Tabby Trappers is a local nonprofit that provides assistance to citizens in South Central Pennsylvania in their efforts to trap, spay and neuter, and return any outdoor cat with the goal of decreasing the feral cat population, according to the organization's leaders.

Miles Buttrill, president of the organization, joined FOX43 on April 20 to discuss the organization.

According to him, Tabby Trappers has trapped, neutered, and returned (TNR) more than 1,500 cats since the organization started in 2020.

"Our clinic fees range from $20-$45, and colony caretakers cannot always afford this, but it is imperative that we TNR these cats, so we always need money to help offset caretaker costs," he said.

He also said that the organization plans to use funds raised through Give Local York to help with the costs of cat food and medical costs any animals might need.

On May 6, from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., donors can visit this link to support local nonprofits in and around York County.

To learn more about Tabby Trappers, check them out on Instagram.