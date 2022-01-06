Humane Pennsylvania to host no-fee adoption event on June 11

The event, held in celebration of National Pet Appreciation Week, will be held at Humane Pennsylvania centers in Lancaster and Berks counties.

As part of a celebration marking National Pet Appreciation Week, Humane Pennsylvania announced it will hold a one-day, fee-waived adoption event on Saturday, June 11 at its centers in Lancaster and Berks counties.

"On Saturday, June 11th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter, and ALL adoption fees will be waived at the Berks and Lancaster County adoption centers thanks to our generous sponsors, Ty and Tina Shank," Humane Pennsylvania said in a press release.

Pet Appreciation Week is meant to encourage people to support animals everywhere by raising awareness about health and resources, fostering shelter animals and adopting animals in need of forever homes.

Adopters wishing to provide a loving home for shelter animals are encouraged to visit the shelter campuses or HumanePA.org.

"All potential adopters are required to go through Humane Pennsylvania’s diligent adoption screening process, and approval is not guaranteed," Humane Pennsylvania said.

Adoptions include:

Humane Pennsylvania’s 30-day Adoption Health Supplement

Spaying or neutering (prior to adoption)

Vaccinations (including current rabies vaccination) and de-worming medication

Flea treatment

Microchipping and chip registration

Free 1 lb. bag of Science Diet pet food

Adoption locations and details:

Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving

Hours of Operation: 10am – 5pm (Adoption Hours: 10am – 4pm)

Location: 2195 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster, PA 17602

Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving

Hours of Operation: 10am – 5pm (Adoption Hours: 10am – 4pm)

Location: 1801 N. 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604

To view Humane Pennsylvania’s available adoptable animals, visit humanepa.org/adoption or meet them at the shelter, in-person, during scheduled operating hours.