Humane Pennsylvania to host no-fee adoption event on June 11

LANCASTER, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from June 1.
As part of a celebration marking National Pet Appreciation Week, Humane Pennsylvania announced it will hold a one-day, fee-waived adoption event on Saturday, June 11 at its centers in Lancaster and Berks counties.
"On Saturday, June 11th, Humane Pennsylvania is giving community members the opportunity to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter, and ALL adoption fees will be waived at the Berks and Lancaster County adoption centers thanks to our generous sponsors, Ty and Tina Shank," Humane Pennsylvania said in a press release.
Pet Appreciation Week is meant to encourage people to support animals everywhere by raising awareness about health and resources, fostering shelter animals and adopting animals in need of forever homes.
Adopters wishing to provide a loving home for shelter animals are encouraged to visit the shelter campuses or HumanePA.org.
"All potential adopters are required to go through Humane Pennsylvania’s diligent adoption screening process, and approval is not guaranteed," Humane Pennsylvania said.
Adoptions include:
- Humane Pennsylvania’s 30-day Adoption Health Supplement
- Spaying or neutering (prior to adoption)
- Vaccinations (including current rabies vaccination) and de-worming medication
- Flea treatment
- Microchipping and chip registration
- Free 1 lb. bag of Science Diet pet food
Adoption locations and details:
Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving
Hours of Operation: 10am – 5pm (Adoption Hours: 10am – 4pm)
Location: 2195 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster, PA 17602
Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving
Hours of Operation: 10am – 5pm (Adoption Hours: 10am – 4pm)
Location: 1801 N. 11th Street, Reading, PA 19604
To view Humane Pennsylvania’s available adoptable animals, visit humanepa.org/adoption or meet them at the shelter, in-person, during scheduled operating hours.
For more information about adoptions, please call the Humane League of Lancaster County at 717-393-6551 or email adoptlancaster@humanepa.org or call the Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving at 610-921-2348 or email adoptreading@humanepa.org.