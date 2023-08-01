Pets don't cool off like humans, beware of heat stroke

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — As the hot summer continues, it's crucial to be aware of the dangers heat can pose to our beloved pets. Heat stroke in dogs is a serious condition that can occur within a matter of minutes, making it imperative for pet owners to take precautionary measures and be vigilant in protecting their furry friends. Happy Tails Emergency Veterinary Clinic recommends these reminders to help keep your fur babies safe.
Never Leave Your Dog in a Hot Car: It cannot be stressed enough—never leave your dog in a car on a warm or hot day, even for a short period. Cars parked in direct sunlight can become ovens, with internal temperatures reaching up to 130°F when outside temperatures are 80-100°F. Within just 10 minutes on an 85-degree day, the car's temperature can soar to 100°F, and within 30 minutes, it can reach a scorching 120°F. Cracking the windows will not make a significant difference. Leaving your pet in such conditions can lead to deadly heat stroke.
Adjust Exercise Routines: Modify your pet's exercise program during hot weather. Avoid walking or exercising them during the hottest times of the day, typically between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Opt for early morning or late evening walks when the temperature is cooler. Additionally, be mindful of hot pavement, which can burn your pet's paws. A quick test to ensure it's safe for your pet to walk on the pavement is to place the back of your hand on it; if you can hold it there for 7 seconds, it's safe for your pet.
Identify High-Risk Pets: Certain pets are more vulnerable to heat-related issues. Brachycephalic breeds, such as Bulldogs and Pugs, have shorter airways and are at higher risk, as are young pets, senior pets, and those with health problems, including obesity, respiratory issues, or cardiovascular disease. Dark-coated dogs can also get hotter more quickly and may suffer from thermal burns due to heat absorption.
Allow Time to Acclimate: If you're moving to a hotter or more humid environment, allow your pets 1-2 months to acclimate to the new conditions. This gradual adjustment will help them cope better with the heat.
Act Fast if Heat Stroke is Suspected: If you notice signs of heat stroke in your pet, such as excessive panting, drooling, lethargy, or collapse, act swiftly. Move your pet to a cool, shaded area, apply cool (not cold) water to their body, and seek immediate veterinary attention. Studies show that the chances of survival dramatically decrease after 90 minutes of heat stroke, making quick action critical.
General Health and Wellness Reminders:
Apart from heat-related concerns, don't forget to keep your pets up to date on vaccinations and preventatives. Ensure they are protected against heartworm, fleas, and ticks. Rabies vaccination is legally required for all cats and dogs, regardless of whether they are indoor-only pets. In addition, consider getting your dogs vaccinated against leptospirosis and Lyme, depending on your location and your pet's lifestyle.
By staying informed and taking preventive measures, you can ensure that your pets enjoy a safe and enjoyable summer, free from the risks of heat-related illnesses. Remember, your furry companions depend on you to keep them healthy and protected, so always prioritize their well-being during the dog days of summer.