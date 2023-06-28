Horse and wagon rides in downtown Chambersburg set for July 1

Rides begin at 8:15 a.m. and will load passengers in front of F&M Trust located at 20 South Main Street; they will last 30 minutes and cover plenty of history.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Interested in exploring Chambersburg with a wagon ride? If so, you're in luck!

The Franklin County 11/30 Visitors Bureau is pairing up with Benchfield Farms to bring downtown horse and wagon rides to Chambersburg on Saturday, July 1.

Rides are set to begin at 8:15 a.m. and will load in front of F&M Trust located at 20 South Main Street. The last ride is expected to board at 11:30 a.m.

On Saturday, July 1, seven ride times are available and advance tickets for ten adult seats are being sold. There may be space available on the day of the wagon rides. A surrey-topped wagon will make for a shady ride.

Rides will last 30 minutes, are guided and will highlight some local points of interest as well as interesting local stories.

Each participant will receive a set of postcards to remember the tour, which include:

Founding of Chambersburg

Memorial Fountain & Square

B﻿urning of Chambersburg

Post-burning architecture of downtown

John Brown in Chambersburg

Life in Cumberland Valley

Riders under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Babies and children up to and including age four can ride for free with an accompanying adult.

For those interested in purchasing advanced tickets, click here.

The public is welcome to stop by the boarding area to see if there is capacity for additional riders.