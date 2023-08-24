Hershey Medical Center welcomes new four-legged superhero for adults in acute care

Patients can expect to see Thor throughout the hospital while he assists those struggling with dementia and memory loss.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center welcomed its newest addition to the team earlier this week.

Thor is the fifth dog to join the hospital's Dog Program to help with patient recovery. He is the brother and litter mate of Captain, a golden retriever who began working in Penn State Health pediatric specialty clinics in 2022.

Patients can expect to see Thor throughout the hospital while he assists those struggling with dementia and memory loss. He also visits inpatients undergoing treatment at the cancer institute.

Hospital staff say they hope Thor brings the same emotional support benefits to adults as he has with children.

"I think as adults, we sometimes don't realize the importance of how it is to take care of one another, we usually think of all the kids, but we're here to help provide that opportunity for comforting someone and giving them the best we can," said Janelle Krantz, a recreational therapist with the Hershey Medical Center.

Thor is expected to work almost 40 hours a week at the hospital, making him a full-time staff member at the Medical Center. However, he still will have plenty of time for naps, downtime and walks.

"We're so happy Thor is joining the team! His unique skill set and comforting presence will be a big benefit to our adult patients," Krantz said.