Hershey couple participates in rigorous challenge to raise money for retired military dogs

Georgie and Tyler Harner have entered into endurance athlete's David Goggins' 4x4x48 exercise challenge to raise funds and awareness for retired military dogs.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Georgie Harner could not wait to tell her husband Tyler Harner about the retired navy seal and endurance athlete David Goggins' exercise race.

So much so, that she quickly signed them up.

"We're like a big dog family, we've always had dogs love dogs. So we decided if we would do this, we'd want to pick a charity of some sort that benefits dogs."

The couple chose to support Paws of Honor, a non-profit that partners up with several veterinarians and dog food companies to provide resources to retired dogs who have assisted law enforcement.

"We, with paws of honor, are featuring one dog per workout leg, and so there's 12 legs of the 4x4x48, says Harner, "so they're kind of showcasing dogs just to educate people of the services you know the dog has provided."

FOX43 had the chance to speak with a dog handler, Lt. Gregory Bottom of Navy District Washington.

Bottom explained some of the tough defenses the dogs have to exert in aiding in protection.

"The basics of obedience and patrol, which is like finding people, biting people, chasing people down."

The Harner's hope this challenge will aid in bringing awareness to the services law enforcement dogs provides and their need afterward.