Goodbye Kisses

One Animal Hospital says, "No dog should go to heaven without tasting chocolate."

SMITHS STATION, Ala. — “We realize it's a very vulnerable time for pet owners when they're bringing their pets in to say goodbye.”



The day every pet owner dreads, perhaps mitigated with solace in knowing, if their pet’s final moments are spent at Smiths Station Animal Hospital, it may receive a delectable treat like it has never tasted before.



“If the staff has had pizza for lunch, we'll give the dog some extra pizza. The jar we've only had for a few weeks, but we've always had the concept of giving them treats,” explained Dr. Nicole Namie.

“I found it online and just brought it to everyone's attention," said Casey, a Veterinary Technician Assistant. "Tracy made it. And it's been going on ever since.”

“It is shocking and we originally made the Facebook post just for our current clients to see what happens when their pets come in," said Jennifer, the Practice Manager. "And the next thing we knew, it's at like 11 million views and people from they're sharing stories of their pets. We've kind of been blessed in return."