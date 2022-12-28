This week's Furry Friend is Gretel, the dog!

This week's Furry Friend is brought to us by the York County SPCA. Gretel is their longest-term canine resident and has been in the shelter since January.

Gretel was rescued from a home with unsanitary living conditions and has come a long way in her year at the York County SPCA. She is their longest-term canine resident and has been in the shelter since January.

With big ears and an even bigger heart, this 10-year-old girl is hoping to find a family with large breed experience to win over.

Gretel's ideal home will be understanding and will give her time to decompress when she joins the family. She will do best with both a daily routine and being the only animal at home.

Staff at the shelter say that Gretel benefits from regular exercise and mental stimulation. She loves to walk on the trails, get affection from her favorite people, play with toys and of course, eat lots of treats.