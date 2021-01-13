Furry Friends with Evina, the dog

Evina is described as intelligent, headstrong, and eager to learn and is available for adoption from the York SPCA.

YORK, Pa. — Today's Furry Friend is Evina, the dog.

Evina is currently housed at the York SPCA and is a lean, athletic Pit Bull Terrier. She is estimated to be about four years old.

Evina may be shy at first but she warms up quickly. She is described as clever and highly-motivated, and she loves learning new tricks.

The rescue recommends that she be the only dog in the house and would do better with children over the age of 14.