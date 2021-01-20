Furry Friends with Alfalfa, the dog

Alfalfa is described as a "low-key, very affectionate, attentive boy who doesn't bark, uses the doggie door and has low to medium energy."

YORK, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend is Alfalfa, a 5-year-old pointer mix available for adoption at Charlie's Crusaders Pet Rescue.

Alfalfa was found as a stray in Tennessee and is currently living with his foster family who describes him as a "low-key, very affectionate, attentive boy who doesn't bark, uses the doggie door and has low to medium energy."

He recently completed heartworm treatment and has a clean bill of health.

He is also believed to be around 50 lbs. and is fully vetted.

Alfalfa would do well in a home where someone is around most of the day.