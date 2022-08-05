The Falmouth Goat Races return to Lancaster County

Since 1978, the annual Running of the Goats has been held on the last Saturday of September. However, there's more than just goat racing at the event.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — The Falmouth Goat Races are returning to Lancaster County!

On Saturday, Sep. 24 at Governor Stable Park, located on 101 Governor Stable Road in Elizabethtown, the long-running event will occur.

Since 1978, the annual Running of the Goats has been held on the last Saturday of September. However, there's more than just goat racing at the event.

Starting at 6:30 a.m., breakfast will be available to attendees. At 9 a.m., goat registration begins.

Opening ceremonies along with the blessing of the goats will begin at 10 a.m. Starting at 11 a.m., the goats are off and the annual Running of the Goats begins.

Racing goats aren't your thing? No problem, plenty attend the event just to spectate. Food vendors and craft tables will be at the event as well. From 12 to 2 p.m., musical entertainment will be provided by Stu Huggens.