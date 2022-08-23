Elizabethtown Fair will not have chick incubator this year

Due to the Avian Flu, the chick incubator will not be at the petting zoo tent, but the chicks will be streamed virtually.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — The Elizabethtown Fair is back in Lancaster County for it's 48th year, but the Avian Flu has caused a major change this year.

The chick incubator will be absent from the petting zoo tent throughout the fair, due to the Avian Flu.

First spotted in Lancaster County in April, the highly contagious disease spreads rapidly among wild birds and can infect domestic poultry. According to the CDC, the virus rarely infects humans, but can spread if the virus gets into a person's eyes, nose or mouth, or is inhaled.

In a typical year, four dozen eggs would hatch in the incubator, three times during fair week.

Fair officials said they are disappointed that the incubator had to be skipped this year, but know it was the right decision to make. They have made unique adjustments in order to still allow fair-goers to enjoy the chicks.

"We're live streaming [the chicks] and we got a video running of some video of the eggs hatching. That is the best we can do in the situation we're in this year," said Fair Board Director Scott Schmittel.

The petting zoo tent will hold additional information on avian flu and why the chicks had to be excluded. However, games for kids about chickens and their eggs will be included.