State agriculture secretary has a gift suggestion for your furry friend: a 2022 dog license

All dogs over 3 months of age must be licensed in Pennsylvania, so there's no time like the present to get your 2022 dog license, Secretary Russell Redding says.

CARLISLE, Pa. — If you're looking for an unorthodox stocking stuffer this holiday season, Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Cumberland County Treasurer Kelly Neiderer have a unique suggestion.

Why not get the dog owner on your shopping list a 2022 Pennsylvania dog license?

The two officials met Tuesday at the Cumberland County Courthouse to remind Pennsylvania residents that all dogs three months of age or older must have a license -- so there's no time like the present to purchase one.

“The best way to protect your dog this holiday season, and every day of the year, is to license your dog,” said Redding. “2022 licenses must be purchased by December 31, so why not give your best friend the gift of security on Christmas day.”

The fee for an annual dog license is $6.50, or $8.50 if the animal is not spayed or neutered.

Lifetime licenses are available for dogs that have permanent identification such as a microchip or tattoo. Discounts are available for qualifying older adults and persons with disabilities.

Licensing dollars support the work of the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement to:

Inspect Pennsylvania’s kennels and ensure the health and wellbeing of the dogs that spend their lives there;

Investigate and prosecute illegal kennels and bad actors;

Protect the public by monitoring PA’s dangerous dogs and investigating dog bites; and

Reunite licensed lost dogs with their families and help unlicensed lost dogs find shelter.

“Make sure your dog gets a license in their stocking, it’s the best way to get them back home if they get lost,” said Neiderer. “Dog owners can purchase an annual license in-person, online or by mail.”

Pennsylvania dog licenses are available for purchase through Pennsylvania’s county treasurers.

To ensure you’re purchasing a legitimate license and not being scammed, skip the search engine and type licenseyourdogpa.pa.gov into your browser’s address bar find your county treasurer’s information.

“It’s simple, if you love your dog, license your dog,” said Redding. “The process is quick and easy to do, and every license sold helps dog wardens, animal rescues, and shelters to keep the dogs, and people, of Pennsylvania safe.”