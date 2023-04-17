Why are dozens of dead fish washing ashore at Codorus State Park?

The park, along with others, sees fish die off every spring, but this year has been especially intense, according to environmental education specialists

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Gene Krasicki has been birdwatching at Codorus State Park for years.

“This is the first time I’ve seen this many fish on the sides of the lakes," he said Monday morning.

It’s a grim sight—dozens of dead and dying fish washing up on shore.

“Usually you see a few this time of year, but not so many as this," Krasicki said.

According to the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, the dying species are Gizzard Shad and White Perch.

The Fish & Boat Commission wants people to know the fish are not sick.

“It’s a little odd to see around the park, but it’s just part of nature," said Renae Weidner, an environmental education specialist at Codorus State Park.

Every spring, as the weather gets warmer, the park sees a small number of fish die off due to the stress of the upcoming breeding season.

But this year, the lake’s temperature rose 15 degrees in just one week, creating more stress than usual.

“With the summer-like temperatures, not even spring-like but summer-like temperatures we’re seeing this year, the breeding season is coming in a little earlier," explained Weidner.

Fish get oxygen from the water but as that water temperature rises, its oxygen level goes down.

Warmer water also means fish need to breathe twice as hard.

“They’re requiring more oxygen and meanwhile the water has less oxygen so they’re just not getting what they need.”

While it may be a disturbing sight for park visitors, vultures and other birds of prey see a “jackpot.”

“This is a smorgasbord for them, a lot of protein out here, a lot of food, calories to eat and they don’t have to hunt for it," said Krasicki.

Codorus State Park is continuing to monitor the situation, but for now, officials say there is nothing to be concerned about.