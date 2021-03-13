Coyotes have been spotted in Dauphin County and residents question their safety

People in Derry Township, have seen coyotes and wonder what they should do to protect their loved ones and pets.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — People in Dauphin County have spotted something they do not usually see in their area.

“You don’t normally see something like that in the Hershey area, said Hershey resident Bill Walker, "you see a lot of rabbits, and other animals but you don’t normally see coyotes."

However, Bob D'Angelo, Wildlife Education Specialist for the Pennsylvania Game Commission says this is normal.

"This is the coyote breeding season which typically peaks in late February and early march so we're in the prime time now," said D'Angelo.

D'Angelo notes 80% of coyotes travel through the night and the breeding season is what causes many to see these animals in the day.

As many fear for the possible dangers the coyotes may bring, D'Angelo says those with pets should take caution as well.

"A lot of people keep their dog food or cat food outside, you don't want to do that cause that'll attract coyotes, said D'Angelo, "also, if they get a chance towards a cat or a small dog, their going to take it."

Although many are weary of the threats a coyote may pose, one local isn't fearful.