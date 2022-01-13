US regulators file complaint against Lampire Biological Laboratories for allegedly breaking federal law and causing animal death

Stop Animal Exploitation Now (SAEN) is urging the USDA to take severe action under the Animal Welfare Act and issue a maximum fine of $10,000.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — National research watchdog, Stop Animal Exploitation Now (SAEN) has filed an official complaint against Lampire Biological Laboratories for allegedly breaking federal law due to the death of animals during its research program, and are calling for a maximum fine of $10,000 per infraction/per animal.

According to a federal report obtained by SAEN, seven donkeys escaped from the the laboratory in the middle of the night. One donkey walked out into the middle of the road and was struck and killed by a vehicle.

An inspection conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture cited the laboratory with a rare "critical" violation of animal handling requirements under the Animal Welfare Act, due to an incident on March 3, 2020.

On this date, a goat was killed due to staff bleeding 900 milliliters of blood from the wrong goat.

“The USDA has now issued two of the more serious citations against Lampire Biological Laboratories for animal deaths,” SAEN Research Analyst Stacey Ellison said. “The next step must be the maximum penalty for causing animals to suffer and die.”