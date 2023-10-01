The bees made the cabinet their home in less than a week and were "bugging" the evidence team.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — These insects may be good for the environment, but it's definitely something you don't want to find in a cabinet – especially if they come in bunches.

More than 8,000 bees were found at the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office's evidence lot in a cabinet, the agency said in a Facebook post.

Pictures included in the Facebook post show the thousands of bees swarming on a honeycomb in the cabinet while others made their way outside of the cabinet.

Two deputies were also seen wearing beekeeping suits to prevent them from getting stung and helping them carefully remove the hive and put the swarm into a small, white box for relocation.

After most of the bees were out of the evidence lot, there were still pieces of the comb in the cabinet and bees close to it.