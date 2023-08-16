Central Pa. Horse Rescue saves horses destined for slaughter

The rescue has saved more than 150 horses headed for the slaughter pipeline over the past seven years.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A horse rescue in York County is saving horses destined for slaughter. More than 30 horses currently living at the Central Pa. Horse Rescue in Warrington Township were set to be killed until the organization stepped in to save them.

"We can’t save them all. We can’t make a difference in everyone’s life, but we definitely make a difference in the ones we save," said Connie Greenawalt, founder of Central Pa. Horse Rescue.

Over the past seven years, Greenawalt and her team have saved more than 150 horses that were headed for the slaughter pipeline, many through livestock auctions in Pennsylvania.

"We’ll go to an auction and see all these beautiful horses and you don’t realize the kill buyers are there," said Greenawalt. "They can fit 40 horses in their trailer and they’re making at least one trip a day. So, five times a week, 40 horses in one trailer, just from one kill buyer."

For the horses they have saved, the rescue has worked around the clock to care for them and find them a new forever home. It’s an undertaking that is far from easy both financially and emotionally.

"Definitely a lot of challenges, you have to have a passion to want to do this. You have to have of course the love for horses," said Greenawalt.

Greenawalt works seven days a week at the rescue, all while working a full-time job. She also spends more than $120,000 of her own money annually to run the rescue as donations alone are not enough to cover costs.

However, it’s a price she says is worth it.

"We know that we gave them the best years they’ve probably had in their life. We stop them from that long haul and that brutal ending. Here they are just simply loved," said Greenawalt. "I can look out my office window and I can see these beautiful creatures and it just makes it all worth it."

Volunteers at the rescue add as much as they help the horses, the horses give so much back to them as well.

"It makes you feel good in the heart by helping the horses out because they wouldn’t have a place other than here. I enjoy it," said Doug Abel, a volunteer at the rescue.

"They're my therapy. Absolutely, positively, the best therapy," said Central Pa. Horse Rescue volunteer Julie Zemba. "They are just perfect for that."

However, as more horses come into their care, the rescue says they need the community’s help.

"Think about the horses, help us continue," said Greenawalt. "The only way we can continue is if we soon start getting some more support."

In the meantime, the rescue will continue doing all it can to give horses in their care a second chance at life.

"The goal would be to continue Central Pa. Horse Rescue forever," said Greenawalt. "We just didn’t start this so we could do this a few years and then say ‘Okay, I’m done now.’ I want it to live forever."