Ways to celebrate the Fourth of July, with your pet's safety in mind

The Fourth of July is a celebration of America's Independence, complete with barbecues, fireworks and swimming. However, your pet may not enjoy the same festivities.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — People all across the country are beginning their Fourth of July celebrations; whether they include cooking burgers, lighting up fireworks or dancing to music, most Americans have plans to party this evening.

However, their pets aren't singing the same optimistic tune.

According to The Anti-Cruelty Society, many dogs and cats experience anxiety during this holiday, due to the sudden and loud noises that fireworks and parties bring.

While this doesn't mean you have to clear your schedule, it's important to ensure your furry friends are safe and comfortable before the fun commences.

If you suspect your animals may be feeling stressed, there are some indicators that can be looked at for confirmation. Cats will typically hide in areas where it may be harder for their owner to retrieve them, and signs in dogs can range from trembling, heavy panting and being extra clingy to their owners, says The Anti-Cruelty Society.

Fortunately, there are some easy ways to make sure your pets don't feel distressed, and what to avoid in order for them to remain calm.

The ASPCA states that keeping your pets home during crowded fireworks displays, abstaining from putting glow jewelry on them and not giving them any pieces of human food are simple ways to keep stress levels low.

If your pet ends up getting upset, The Anti-Cruelty Society suggests creating a comfortable space for them in the quietest part of the home, complete with all of their favorite toys and necessities.

It may also be beneficial to drown out some of the loud noises by putting on a familiar T.V. or podcast that your animal has probably heard before.

Additionally, loose catnip is known to aid in the calmness of cats, whereas a Thundershirt helps dogs by compressing them in the right places to help reduce panic, according to The Anti-Cruelty Society.