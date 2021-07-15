So cute! Baby hippo, gorilla born at Florida Disney

Disney says animal care experts are giving the hippo calf plenty of room to bond and nurse with mom.

Oh, baby baby, it's a wild world. Especially if that world is Disney.

Two new babies were born at Disney's Animal Kingdom in Florida this week, just a day apart.

Disney's Animals, Science and Environment Facebook page posted photos of the two newest residents.

The first is a Nile hippopotamus calf, born July 12. Disney says animal care experts are giving the calf plenty of room to bond and nurse with mom.

One day later, baby number two made its arrival! The youngest member of the park's gorilla troop, a western lowland gorilla infant, was born July 13.