Adorable alpaca born at York County farm

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County farm just welcomed a new alpaca into the world!

Genesis (Genny for short) was born Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. by her mom, Kennedy at Shear Heaven Farm in York. There is no shortage of photos of the cria enjoying her new home!

For those interested in meeting the baby, Shear Heaven Farm offers interactive and educational farm tours on Wednesday and Saturday mornings for $5. Guests can meet Genny, 35 other alpacas and merino sheep.