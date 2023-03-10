x
Animals

Adorable alpaca born at York County farm

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County farm just welcomed a new alpaca into the world! 

Genesis (Genny for short) was born Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. by her mom, Kennedy at Shear Heaven Farm in York. There is no shortage of photos of the cria enjoying her new home! 

Credit: Shear Heaven Farm
Genny with her mom, Kennedy at Shear Heaven Farm located in York.

For those interested in meeting the baby, Shear Heaven Farm offers interactive and educational farm tours on Wednesday and Saturday mornings for $5. Guests can meet Genny, 35 other alpacas and merino sheep. 

Anyone interested can click here for more information. 

   

