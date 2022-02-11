Adams County ‘Giving Spree’ helping non-profits

It’s a fundraiser that gives back to non-profits across the county. “Last year’s Giving Spree raised about $3.1 million," said Ralph Serpe

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Nov. 3 is circled on the calendar at the Adams County Community Foundation.

Staff members are already busy opening envelopes and entering donations for the 12th annual Giving Spree.

“Last year’s Giving Spree raised about $3.1 million, and the Giving Spree became one of the largest per-capita give days in the country,” said Ralph Serpe, Adams County Community Foundation’s CEO

It’s a fundraiser that gives back to non-profits across the county. The signs are posted all over Gettysburg. One of them is right outside the Adams County Art Council.

“We’re one of ten non-profits in the arts alone that are part of the giving spree,” said Lisa Cadigan, Executive Director of the Adams County Arts Council. “Our mission is to cultivate an arts-rich community.”

The organization introduces residents to works of art while encouraging them to create and display their own. Instructors even use artwork as a tool for therapy. Best of all, almost all of it is free.

“The Giving Spree is very important to us because we do have a large arts education center,” Cadigan said. “It does include a lot of overhead and we need to be able to support a safe space, that’s also aesthetically beautiful for people to come and learn and do art.”

Across town at Forever Love Rescue, cats and kittens are getting a second chance.

“Once they come here, they’re here until they find a home, this is their home,” said Stephanie Baum, the no-kill shelter’s president and founder

While it finds these fancy felines a permanent residence and a caring owner, the shelter keeps them comfortable. So far this year, Forever Love has placed 325 cats.

Baum said the Giving Spree is a big reason it’s possible.

“Last year, I think it was about 10% of our income was from donations on that one day,” she said. “Mostly everything that we do every week is purely based on donations that we receive from the public."

Adams County Community Foundation wants to add to last year’s total, aiming for $4 million in donations.

“We’re hoping that people will join us in giving to organizations that support people in need,” Serpe said.