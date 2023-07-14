UPDATE: 140 dogs and other animals rescued from home

The animals will be spread out across multiple shelters.

EFFORT, Pa. — UPDATE:

Officials in Monroe County first thought there were only 70 dogs that had to be rescued from a home in Chesnuthill Township but ended up finding more in each room they came across.

Now, Pennsylvania SPCA officials say there are really more than 140 dogs that were taken from the home, along with five cats and several birds.

Original story:

In Monroe County, 70 dogs, five cats, and a variety of birds were rescued from a home.

The coroner responded to the place after someone in the home passed away.

Officials then called the Pennsylvania SPCA's Animal Law Enforcement Team after dozens of dogs were found inside.

The investigation into possible animal cruelty and neglect is ongoing.

