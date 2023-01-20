Over two dozen dogs taken from Lancaster County breeder over health and living condition concerns

According to the Pennsylvania SPCA's Human Law Enforcement team, 21 dogs were rescued from a property in Gap on Thursday, Jan. 19.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Over two dozen dogs were removed from a Lancaster County property this week due to concerns for their health.

According to the Pennsylvania SPCA's Human Law Enforcement team, 21 dogs were rescued from a property in Gap on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Acting on a tip from the Bureau of Dog Law, PSPCA officers performed an inspection on the breeder kennel and seized the 21 dogs, including two Shih Tzu moms and their weeks old puppies, four Labrador Retrievers, a Belgian Malinois and several poodles.

The dogs were removed from the property on Cains Road over concerns about unsanitary and improper housing and lack of veterinary care. Many of the Shih Tzu and poodle-type dogs had extreme matting.

The dogs were brought to the PSPCA's Philadelphia headquarters to be examined and cared for by the shelter's medical team.

All of the animals were surrendered to the Pennsylvania SPCA by the owner.

After a medical examination, the dogs will go up for adoption. The young puppies and their mothers will be placed in foster homes until they are old enough to begin the search for permanent homes.

Rescued dogs from Lancaster County breeder 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

"It is important to remember that breeding facilities like this one still exist in Pennsylvania, with mother dogs and their puppies suffering in horrific conditions," said Julie Klim, CEO of the Pennsylvania SPCA. "While we have made many strides in the fight against animal cruelty, it is disheartening that the demand for puppies from breeders like this continues."

There is an ongoing investigation into animal cruelty and neglect, with charges pending the conclusion of the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case or other cases involving animal cruelty has been urged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA's Cruelty Hotline at (8660-601-SPCA.