Aging gracefully and gratefully, with the chicks from Chick2Chick

Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry joined FOX43 on Aug. 16 to discuss the latest installment of their podcast, which explores how to better deal with aging.

YORK, Pa. — Many people are hard on themselves when it comes to getting older.

The chicks spoke with Lisa Rillo, creator of the "Aging Gracefully," Facebook group, which aims to help people, women especially, be kind to themselves as they age.

One of the biggest messages Rillo and the chicks went over was the idea of being positive. Negative self talk leads to feeling bad about yourself and hating the fact that you're getting older.

"What you think about, you bring about," Rillo told the chicks, according to Posteraro. In other words, when you think negatively about yourself, you will feel that way in turn.

Rillo also told the chicks that self-care is incredibly important; not giving up on yourself and the things you do to make yourself feel good is imperative.

She also talked about the importance of having a strong support system.

"We girls, we need our girlfriends," Posteraro explained. "Girlfriends really help us get through difficult times, and they're great support, and we're great sounding boards for each other. And although we can't solve each other's problems, we can validate each other."

To hear more of what the chicks had to say, check out the clip above.

