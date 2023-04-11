Abortion advocates call on Shapiro administration to redirect proposed funding for pregnancy crisis centers

Since 1995, the General Assembly has required DHS to administer grant funding for programs that provide alternatives to abortion services.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Reproductive healthcare advocates are calling on the Shapiro administration to redirect millions of dollars in funding that is currently being proposed for crisis pregnancy centers.

“It’s a new administration and [we] know there are a lot of conversations that need to happen, that’s why we’re here today, to make sure we’re part of the conversation, particularly at a time when we know Pennsylvanians need to access sexual and reproductive healthcare," said Signe Espinoza, executive director of Planned Parenthood Pennsylvania Advocates.

This comes as the Appropriations Committee reviewed the 2023-2024 budget proposal during Tuesday’s Department of Human Services budget hearing, which includes $6.3 million in taxpayer money along with an additional one million dollars from the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, all appropriated under “Women’s Service Programs.”

Planned Parenthood believes these counseling centers mislead patients and provide no medical care. But pro-life advocates say they are doing essential work in our communities.

“In 2019 alone they gave over $5.6 million to over 60,000 Pennsylvanians in goods and services," said Alexis Sneller, policy analyst for the Pennsylvania Family Institute. "We’re talking about parenting classes, diapers, formula, strollers, cribs.”

DHS clarifies the department does not directly fund these centers, but since 1995, the General Assembly has required it to administer grant funding for programs that provide alternatives to abortion services.

In a statement to FOX43, a DHS spokesperson said:

“The Shapiro Administration unequivocally supports the right to choose and access to the full scope of reproductive health care. These services are essential and Pennsylvanians deserve honesty from those they trust with medical care or counsel.

Alternatives to abortion are options for those who do not wish to parent but would like to carry their pregnancy to term, but based on reports from other states, there are serious concerns regarding potentially deceptive practices employed by certain crisis pregnancy centers nationwide.

DHS’ funding is the result of legislative action, which the Department must abide by. Pennsylvanians are reminded that despite efforts nationwide to restrict abortion access, abortion and reproductive healthcare services remain safe, legal, and accessible in the Commonwealth for both residents and non-residents alike.”

All state budgets must be finalized by June 30.