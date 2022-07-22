York author joins FOX43 Morning News to discuss his book

Frank Leonardis, of York, joined FOX43 Morning News on July 21 to discuss his book, "A Journey of Hope: My Path from Pain to Purpose."

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Frank Leonardis, of York, joined FOX43 Morning News on July 21 to discuss his book, "A Journey of Hope: My Path from Pain to Purpose," which has officially been released to the public.

The book is for anyone who has been abused, or bullied, or suffered devastating losses in their life, according to him.

Leonardis shares his story in this book along with his hope that by doing so he can inspire others to overcome their obstacles and live the life that was truly intended for them.

"This book will show you that even in the darkest of times, hope is the light that keeps us going," he said.

To hear the full interview with Leonardis, check out the clip above.