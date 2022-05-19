3 Hogs BBQ Hanover | Wandering Weatherman

Created by Matt Albright and Allen Kuhm, this locally-owned BBQ joint has been open for almost eight years now and serves everything from ribs to pulled pork.

HANOVER, Pa. — Summer is right around the corner, and that means plenty of people will be outdoors for barbecues and summertime festivities!

In this week’s Wandering Weatherman, FOX43's Greg Perez takes the taste of summer to you by checking out "3 Hogs BBQ" in Hanover; the restaurant is located 20 minutes north of the Mason Dixon line.

Created by Matt Albright and Allen Kuhm, this locally-owned BBQ joint has been open for almost eight years now and serves everything from ribs, to pulled pork, and homemade sauces. Their mission is simple: to step up the local BBQ game.

For any want-to-be grill masters out there, here are some tips and tricks for you, from the owners themselves.

First and foremost, always use charcoal. It gives the meat this nice, smoky flavor that only charcoal can provide. Second, make sure to marinate, and last but not least, always use the side sauces to add flavor.

There are daily specials and all of the sauce is made in house. Catering options are also available.