A 100-year-old barber shop receives a makeover Adams County

A new salon carries the tradition of cutting hair in East Berlin.

EAST BERLIN, Pa. — A new salon opened its doors on Tuesday in East Berlin.

But instead of constructing a new building downtown, Chloe Kinard purchased one on King Street that has been sitting in the same location for 100 years. And this building has been the home of a barber shop since World War I.

Kinard says she knew the building well from living in East Berlin all her life. She is excited to carry on the tradition of cutting hair in the same location on West King Street.

She purchased the building from Earl Zeigler, who ran his barber shop there from 1976 to 2022.

Kinard also said she is proud to be a woman business owner and is excited to provide her services to the place she always called home. However, she is still looking for employees to keep the tradition alive in East Berlin.