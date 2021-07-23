Generating positive energy into Lititz: World Cow corn maze celebrating love this Labor Day

Oregon Dairy's 2021 "World Cow" corn maze will be spreading kindness this August through October with hopes to break down borders and unite people.

LITITZ, Pa. — Oregon Dairy is bringing an 18 acre World Cow corn maze to Lititz this Labor Day to celebrate love and generate positive energy into the community.

The maze features a 12 acre World Cow that is meant to spread the message of "We're all spots on the same cow."

The corn maze will be open to the public from August 15 through the end of October, where more than 1,500 people are expected to walk through the World Cow.

World Cow is a global movement that can be found in more than 25 countries. Their mission is to break down borders and unite people by understanding one another's differences and celebrating them.

According to DJ Barry, Founder of World Cow, "Many have spent the last year pushing everyone away during this pandemic. The world needs a message like World Cows to help bring people back together."

On August 4, Barry will be installing a giant 20' by 30' inflatable World Cow at Oregon Dairy. Visitors should also be on the look out for World Cow art that will be hidden around the farm.

If a virtual treasure hunt is what you're looking for, World Cow has an ongoing treasure hunt on social media where they have hidden cows in Japan, Scotland, Morocco, the United Kingdom, and across the U.S.