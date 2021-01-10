Winnie the Pooh inspired 'Bearbnb' offers a unique experience in the classic Hundred Acre Wood

Airbnb is celebrating Pooh's 95th anniversary with a Disney curated Winnie the Pooh inspired treehouse in the Hundred Acre Woods.

ENGLAND, UK — Airbnb announced their newest booking edition, a Winnie the Pooh inspired "Bearbnb" for Disney's 95th anniversary of their iconic Pooh bear character.

The popular vacation rental company said in a press release that the inspired A.A. Milne's tales in the Hundred Acre Wood is located in Ashdown Forest, in East Sussex, England.

This cozy stay in the neck of the woods will hold up to four guests at a time and is hosted by Disney-appointed Winne the Pooh illustrator, Kim Raymond.

"The ‘Bearbnb’ is a unique experience that brings the charm of Pooh to life for fans, whilst honoring the original adventures that have been so important to many people for 95 years,” said Raymond.

Inside this charming treehouse, guests will find wallpaper designed by host Raymond and kitchen cupboard shelves stocked with 'hunny' pots galore.

But wait, there's more!

During your stay, guests will be taken on a guided tour through the original Hundred Acre Wood, with a stop at the iconic 'Poohsticks Bridge' for a quick game.

The first 'Poohsticks' game was invented by Milne's for his son Christopher Milne in his 1928 book The House at Pooh Corner.

For those who don't know, 'Poohsticks' can be played over any bridge with running water. Players must drop their selected stick into the upstream side of the bridge, and whichever stick reaches the downstream side first is declared the winner.

Guests will also be able to taste test locally sourced, 'hunny'-inspired meals throughout their stay, while getting back to the simpler things with Airbnb provided yoga mats, journals, and throw blankets.

For those who are not looking to travel but would still like to partake in Pooh's anniversary celebrations, Disney has a variety of Winnie the Pooh products to shop through on their website, including a Winnie the Pooh fleece blanket and stuffed Pooh Toy, as seen in the ‘Bearbnb’ photos.

"What better way to commemorate A.A. Milne’s classic work than with these two once-in-a-lifetime stays in the original Hundred Acre Wood. A perfect place to do nothing. As Pooh said, “doing ‘Nothing’ often leads to the very best Something,”” said Catherine Powell, Airbnb Global Head of Hosting.

