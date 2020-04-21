What Pa. businesses will reopen and when? DCED head talks economic process with FOX43

Dennis Davin, the Secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, spoke with FOX43's Matt Maisel about restarting the economy.

For the first time since Governor Tom Wolf shuttered all non-life-sustaining businesses across Pennsylvania on March 19, there is hope at a return to normalcy.

The governor recently announced the hopes that the commonwealth would begin the process of restarting the economy and reopening some businesses on May 8, such as online vehicle sales and limited construction projects.

"We are getting towards a much better place with respect to [COVID-19] and thats where we're going," said Dennis Davin, Secretary of Pennsylvania's Department of Community and Economic Development. "We think by [May 8] there will be some areas that could conceivably see some openings, even past some of the things we're talking about.

Davin acknowledged there could be additional business openings by May 8, depending on the speed of COVID-19 mitigation. The decision to reopen businesses, he says, needs to be regionally focused, and data driven.

Davin was asked how many phases is in the governor's plan, and how long he expects the reopening process to last.

"That is completely unknown. The disease is going to dictate that," he said. "That's what Secretary Levine keeps saying. [The disease] is going to dictate what the phases are and how long they're going to be."

Davin said, for example, bars and restaurants would likely be among the last businesses to reopen due to the closeness of people inside. It's partly why DCED recently unveiled a new website, CarryOutPA.com, which lists local restaurants that offer takeout and delivery options for customers, in the hopes of providing extra business to one of Pennsylvania's restaurant industry.

Other areas of business, like daycare centers, are not slated to reopen until Phase II of the federal government's plan. With some businesses opening in Phase I, which could come as soon as May 8, it creates a potential child care dilemma for parents. Davin says DCED is having discussions with the Department of Human Services about potential fixes.

"That's a great concern," Davin acknowledged. "People need to be able to have their children in a good place if they're going to go back to work. We're taking it into consideration. It's something we've been thinking through."