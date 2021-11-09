Honor U.S. Vets: Share your photos with us this Veterans Day

Veterans Day 2021 may still be a bit different as the country continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
Every year, the federal government and businesses around the country observe Veterans Day on Nov. 11 to honor those who have served in the U.S. military.
The holiday was first created to honor veterans of World War I, but then in 1954, the original legislation was amended to change the holiday's name to Veterans Day, to honor American veterans of all wars.
Honoring U.S. Veterans
This year, FOX43 is seeking to help honor U.S. veterans.
Send us a picture of a veteran you'd like to honor with their name any of these ways:
- via our text line at 717-843-0043
- via the 'Near Me' feature
- via Twitter with the #HonorUSVets and #FOX43Vets
- via Facebook comment or message
You may just see your veterans' photo in one of our newscasts or in an online photo gallery.
Thank you for your service!