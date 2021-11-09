Honor U.S. Vets: Share your photos with us this Veterans Day

Veterans Day is always marked on Nov. 11 and recognizes all U.S. veterans who have served on behalf of their country. This year, we are looking to help honor them!

Veterans Day 2021 may still be a bit different as the country continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every year, the federal government and businesses around the country observe Veterans Day on Nov. 11 to honor those who have served in the U.S. military.

The holiday was first created to honor veterans of World War I, but then in 1954, the original legislation was amended to change the holiday's name to Veterans Day, to honor American veterans of all wars.

Honoring U.S. Veterans

This year, FOX43 is seeking to help honor U.S. veterans.

Send us a picture of a veteran you'd like to honor with their name any of these ways:

via our text line at 717-843-0043

via the 'Near Me' feature

via Twitter with the #HonorUSVets and #FOX43Vets

via Facebook comment or message

You may just see your veterans' photo in one of our newscasts or in an online photo gallery.