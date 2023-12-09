Ways to turn your backyard into an autumn oasis | Home Smart

x
YORK, Pa. — As summer comes to a close, you may be wondering how to transition your outdoor spaces into the next season.  

Tad Sinclair of Stone Mill & Garden in York shared some tips to create a cozy, Autumn oasis. 

"It's important to start with comfortable seating and then you can add layers," said Sinclair. "We've added throws, different pillows. If you'd like to add candlelight, I think that's a really nice thing in the evening."

He suggests adding candlelight, twinkle lights, or a firepit to add to the ambiance at night. 

"We also have the opportunity to make smores in one of these fire pits," said Sinclair. Stone Mill offers a smaller version that can be used inside or outside. 

Mums and pumpkins are another way to give your yard a pop of fall flair. 

For more information and tips, click here.

