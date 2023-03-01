Pennsylvania's public restrooms get middling rating in recent survey

Public bathrooms in the Keystone State rank 21st, with an average score of 5.2 on a scale of 10 in terms of cleanliness, privacy and the overall experience.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Like a good lawyer, a clutch NFL kicker or a reliable auto insurance policy, public restrooms are generally something you don't think about until you need one.

From dingy gas station restrooms to overcrowded airport lavatories, public bathrooms in the United States have a reputation for being, well, pretty terrible.

A recent poll by Lavatory Lab confirmed this hypothesis when they asked 3,000 respondents to rank the public bathrooms in their state on a scale of 1-10.

Overall, Americans rated theirs at an abysmal score of 5.2 out of 10. That's the same rating Pennsylvanians gave to public restrooms in the Keystone State, which ranked 21st out of all 50 states.

But, you may ask, why are they so bad?

First and foremost, the issue of cleanliness is a major problem in public restrooms. From dirty toilets to overflowing trash cans, it's not uncommon to encounter a bathroom that looks like it hasn't been cleaned since the Wild West.

And that's to say nothing about the smells.

Another issue with public bathrooms is the lack of privacy. When it comes to stalls, there's often a fine line between "just enough privacy" and "none at all." Case in point: the ubiquitous gap at the bottom of the stall door that allows everyone in the bathroom to see your shoes.

Of course, the lack of privacy isn't limited to stalls. Sinks and mirrors are often situated in full view of everyone in the bathroom, meaning that you're forced to engage in a game of "who can avoid eye contact the longest" while you're washing your hands.

And don't even think about trying to change a baby's diaper in a public bathroom. You'll be lucky if you can find a changing table, and even luckier if it's not covered in a suspicious sticky substance.

Another issue: the lack of supplies. Have you ever entered a public bathroom only to find that there's no toilet paper? Or, even worse, what about a bathroom where the toilet paper dispenser is empty and there's no spare roll in sight?

These are the kinds of situations that can make a person feel like they're stranded in the middle of nowhere.

And then there's the toilets themselves. From faulty flushing mechanisms to unsanitary seat covers, public toilets can be a source of constant frustration.

When broken down nationally, public bathrooms in Wyoming were ranked as the worst in the U.S. Respondents here rated theirs at 3.5/10.

However, reviews from residents of Vermont were very positive – they ranked their public bathrooms at 8/10 to lead every state.