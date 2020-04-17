Things To Do: Go to the prom!

Actor John Krasinski is hosting a virtual prom on Friday, April 17 for everyone who didn't get to attend theirs due to COVID-19.

Actor John Krasinski, aka Jim Halpert from The Office fame, wants to give back to all the high schoolers who didn't get a chance to have their prom.

"That’s right class of 2020 I’m DJing your prom with some friends this Friday night 8EST/5PST!! Click link in bio for invitation! See you then!" Krasinski posted on his Instagram page.