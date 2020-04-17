Things To Do: Go to the prom!

Actor John Krasinski, aka Jim Halpert from The Office fame, wants to give back to all the high schoolers who didn't get a chance to have their prom.
"That’s right class of 2020 I’m DJing your prom with some friends this Friday night 8EST/5PST!! Click link in bio for invitation! See you then!" Krasinski posted on his Instagram page.
Krasinski will host his virtual prom on his "Some Good News" YouTube channel. In the last few weeks, he's used the platform to share positive stories during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has nearly 2 million subscribers.