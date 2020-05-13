Things To Do: Adopt a dog or dock into the International Space Station

FOX43 gives you some ways to pass the time at home on a Wendesday

Just because you're still homebound doesn't mean you shouldn't give up your dream on becoming an astronaut.

Independent space exploration company Space-X is releasing a flight simulator (for free!) which allows you to pilot a capsule and dock it into the International Space Station. It's supposed to mimic what Crew Dragon pilots will experience when they have their test flight scheduled for May 27, according to Space.com.

To participate in the space flight simulator, just go to iss-sim.spacex.com and follow the instructions.

Meanwhile, if life is keeping you more grounded to the Earth these days, and perhaps you're getting a little lonely, why not adopt a pup?

Dog food brand Pedigree is helping you meet your new best friend without having to leave your home. They're acting as a middle man between you and adoption centers, setting up virtual Zoom meetings so you can meet and adopt a dog.

All the information can be found at meetyournewdog.com.