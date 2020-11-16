Taekwondo champ Joshua Aguirre joins FOX43 Morning News to talk recent wins

Lebanon eight-year-old has recently won multiple gold medals in national martial arts events held virtually.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Joshua Aguirre is no stranger to winning national, even international taekwondo competitions. In only a few years of training, Aguirre, 8, of Lebanon, has become a state champion in Pennsylvania and Maryland, a multiple-time gold medalist at the Junior Olympics, and earned gold and bronze medals at the Costa Rica International Open.

It should be no surprise Joshua hasn't let the pandemic slow him down.

Today, taekwondo competitions are all held virtually because of COVID-19, and Aguirre continues to shine. At the AAU Taekwondo Nationals held October 24-25, Joshua won four gold medals and one bronze medal in form competitions. One week earlier, he won an international gold medal at the Puerto Rico Open. The week before that, he took two golds at the New York Open.

