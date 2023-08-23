Students get the Hollywood treatment for first day of school

Hill Top Academy in Cumberland County rolled out the red carpet for students.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Students at Hill Top Academy got the Hollywood treatment on Wednesday for their first day back to school.

Teachers and staff rolled out a red carpet for the students arrival around 8 a.m. to celebrate their return.

The celebration included a dance party with teachers, a photo booth for students, and so much more.

Staff members said a group of teachers initiated the event over the summer to start the year ensuring the students feel welcomed, special, and that they belong.