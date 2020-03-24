Pass the time at home with a "Corona Christmas" and trivia night!

Who says it needs to be December to string holiday lights around the house? Also, ditch the local bar scene and host your own family trivia night.

Looking for things to do while stuck in isolation with the kids? Ignore the springtime feels and pretend it's the middle of winter again.

No, seriously!

A growing trend across the country sees families breaking out their Christmas lights and holiday decorations, to bring a little extra cheer to the neighborhood. The idea is catching on, with the hashtag #CoronaChristmas.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania schools are closed until at least April 6. What better way to keep the kids' minds sharp at home than with a trivia night! Ditch the local watering hole and organize your own family trivia game or break out the old Trivial Pursuit boardgame in the closet. You know you always kept it around for a reason, but you never understood why, until now!

Thanks to the wonders of the internet, you can even organize a neighborhood trivia night via FaceTime, FacebookGroups, or Zoom Meetings and split into teams!

