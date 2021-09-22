Can you read a paper map? You could get paid $1,500 for your navigational skills

GetWindstream is offering one lucky couple the chance to win $1,500 if they can complete the "Paper Map Challenge" in one week.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — If you have excellent navigational skills and don't find yourself relying on your GPS when traveling, then here's a great opportunity to make some quick cash in one week.

GetWindstream is offering one couple the opportunity to win $1,500 in a "Paper Map Challenge" if they can successfully navigate to three different locations in their city, by solely relying on a paper map.

The selected couple will be forced to disconnect from technology and the convivence of a GPS to get back to the basics with some simple tools to help them throughout their journey.

The couple will be given a paper map of their city, an instant camera to capture their destinations, a compass, and a journal with pens to mark down directions or whatever else may help the two navigate to their three destinations.

For those who think they're up to the challenge, you can apply online until Oct. 11 at GetWindstream's website and put your navigational skills to the test.