Overcoming class bias in the workplace, with CJ Gross, international speaker and author

CJ Gross, author of "What's Your Zip Code Story?: Understanding and Overcoming Class Bias in the Workplace," joined FOX43 on April 25.

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Where we come from, and the experiences we have growing up, shape up as adults.

CJ Gross, author of "What's Your Zip Code Story?: Understanding and Overcoming Class Bias in the Workplace," joined FOX43 on April 25 to discuss his book.

The book "is about how individuals and companies can capitalize on the diverse talent within corporate settings," according to Gross. "It's about how our lived experiences, not just where we grew up but how we grew up, shape the way we categorize people, places, and things."

Gross' book also explores the concept of a "class migrant," which is a person who grows up in one social class, and at some point in their life moves into a different social class with different social norms and expectations, also according to Gross.

The book is available now for pre-order on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble, and at book outlets.

For more information on CJ Gross, visit his website.