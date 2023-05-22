Good neighbors help robbed business reopen | On the Bright Side

Meet the good neighbors who helped a Campbelltown shop quickly get back on its feet after being robbed and vandalized.

CAMPBELLTOWN, Pa. — Earlier this month, we showed you the grand reopening of Stuff'd Steaks, after a robbery forced the owners to close it.

In this week's On the Bright Side, meet the good neighbors who helped this Campbelltown shop quickly get back on its' feet.

"It was just a mess... substances all over the floor. Papers thrown everywhere. It was just in shambles. It was basically the definition of ransacked," said Stuff'd Steaks owner Brian Boltz.

Stuff'd Steaks' brick and mortar location on Horseshoe Pike was open for just under a year and a half before being robbed and vandalized in April.

"It was devastating," said Boltz. "It was shocking something like this could happen in the small town of Campbelltown."

But members of the small community have big hearts. They rallied behind Boltz and his family.

Several business owners who already enjoyed the shop's Philly cheesesteaks jumped right in to rebuild.

Zach Weaber, owner of Weaber Flooring, felt compelled to help. He replaced all the damaged flooring in a matter of days.

"You could see the community everyone was reaching out to him and stopping by," said Weaber. "It was kind of nice to be a part of that."

Damien Cope, owner of DC Plumbing, felt the same way.

"I swung out that same evening after everything happened and got the gas and everything taken care of," said Cope.

With their help, Stuff'd Steaks reopened its doors in just over a month.

"We're fighters, you know," said Botlz. "And the community has been super helpful."

And the Boltz family continues to feel that support from their good neighbors.

"We're small businesses and we all have to stick together," said Cope.