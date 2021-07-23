Looking for a Drive-thru animatronic dinosaur exhibit? Look no further.

The Farm Show Complex is hosting the opening of Jurassic Encounter, where visitors can experience a drive-thru, life-sized dinosaur exhibit.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg will be holding a first-of-it's-kind attraction meant to entertain and educate people of all ages.

Starting Friday, July 23, Jurassic Encounter will feature a drive-thru dinosaur exhibit with over 55 static and animatronic dinosaur sculptures, and 26 different species.

The event is said to take visitors back to a prehistoric setting with the roars of a variety of dinosaurs, a paleontological camp, and to top it all off— an erupting volcano.

This will all be set up at the Farm Show Complex's parking lot at 2300 N. Cameron Street in Harrisburg.

The brains behind this interactive exhibit are Paleo-biologist 'Dr. Jane Bone Diggity' and 'Drake the Dino Wrangler.' The two relocated their dinosaur family from Paradise Ranch in Tasmania, Australia.

"We’ve all been kind of cooped up with COVID and all that kind of thing. This is a great way to get out and I will tell you, people of all ages love dinosaurs. They are timeless,” said Dr. Bone Diggity.

Dr. Bone Diggity elaborates, “You don't get out of your car, you just drive and you get to see the dinosaurs and you get to have a great family outing and the laughter of the children and the squeals of the children is enough."